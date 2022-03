The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) Mike Krzyzewski's last Atlantic Coast Conference tournament will end in the final game. Paolo Banchero had 18 points and 11 rebounds and No. 7 Duke held off Miami with free throws in the final minute as the Blue Devils and their retiring Hall of Fame coach advanced to the ACC championship with an 80-76 victory Friday night. Top-seeded Duke (28-5) will face the winner of the second semifinal between third-seeded North Carolina and seventh-seeded Virginia Tech in Saturday night's championship at Barclays Center.