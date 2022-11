Reuters

The parents of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old travel blogger whose disappearance and murder captivated Americans last year, have reached a $3 million settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit they filed against the estate of her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The settlement was made public on Thursday, eight months after Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt brought the lawsuit against Laundrie's estate in Sarasota County, Florida, where his parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, reside. Petito vanished in August during a cross-country "van life" road trip with Laundrie, 23, after documenting much of the vacation on social media.