Don MacLean and JB Long break down USC’s wire-to-wire victory over CSUF
Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean and JB Long discussed USC's 64-50 win over Cal State Fullerton and how the Trojans' defense continues to win them games.
USC freshman Tre White scored a career-high 15 points against Cal State Fullerton. He caught up with Pac-12 Networks to talk about what went well for him.
USC men's basketball led the entire way in a 64-50 win over Cal State Fullerton. Tre White scored a career-high 15 points and Kobe Johnson added 14 as well.
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
Eight players were ejected in total after George Washington’s Essence Brown and TCU’s Bella Cravens got into it on Monday night.
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
Even with some of the biggest names no longer on the market, there's still plenty of talent available as the Winter Meetings conclude.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
The family of Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba disputed a report from ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay about the wide receiver's injury status.
On Tuesday, ESPN.com pushed the notion (likely planted by agent Don Yee) that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be back on the field in as soon as seven weeks. On Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear that Garoppolo won’t be playing in seven weeks. “At best-case scenario, not to play football, seven-to-eight weeks, but [more]
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.
Who has the best chance to win it all? Brazil is the betting favorite while defending World Cup champions France play England on Saturday.
Kylian Mbapp, Cristiano Ronaldo and Steph Curry all have massive salaries, but which athlete earns the most money each year?
The Padres have pulled off another megadeal, signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts.
Former Fairfield tight end Erick All is transferring from Michigan and has a list of three finalists.
Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga combined for 60 points in the Warriors' heartbreaking loss to the Utah Jazz.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez shared her thoughts on the soccer star’s removal from the Portugal team’s starting lineup for its Dec. 6 World Cup game. Here’s what she said.
Jeff Brohm's departure opens up Purdue football's head coaching job. Here is a list of names Purdue could consider to succeed him.
Jim Leonhard, who played four seasons at UW and has been a member of the coaching staff for seven seasons, has decided his heart remains in Madison.
Despite 82 points between Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and Klay Thompson, horrendous late-game execution saw a victory slip away in a 1-point defeat at the hands of the Jazz.
Compared to the transition from Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo, the latest change at quarterback should be a lot less complicated for the 49ers and their coaching staff.