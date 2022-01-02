Don MacLean explains why Arizona is the 'most complete team' in the Pac-12
Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean details. why he believes Arizona is the most complete team on the Pac-12 men's basketball scene.
Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean details. why he believes Arizona is the most complete team on the Pac-12 men's basketball scene.
All you need to know ahead of Sunday's Hornets vs. Suns game.
Bucs head coach Bruce Arians clears COVID-19 protocols, will coach Sunday against New York Jets in NFL Week 17.
One in three Americans said it could sometimes be "justified for citizens to take violent action against the government" in a new poll, up significantly from previous years. The poll from The Washington Post-University of Maryland published Saturday found that 40 percent of Republicans said violent actions could be justified, compared to 23 percent of Democrats and 41 percent of independents. Overall, 62 percent of respondents said violence was...
Houston Texans coach David Culley says that former receiver Andre Johnson was the complete package during his NFL career from 2003-16.
Leftwich shut down discussions about head coaching positions, stating that he's focused on the Buccaneers.
Twitter permanently suspended the personal account of far-right politician Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for repeated violations of the social network’s policy prohibiting COVID misinformation. Greene’s @mtgreenee account on Twitter has been permanently suspended; she still has access her official congressional account, @RepMTG. Before Twitter banned the @mtgreenee account, it had 465,000 followers. The account’s […]
Stop the censorship of Oklahoma students and teachers. In order to climb above 47th in education, we must listen to them.
Bruce Arians tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, and said he was experiencing mild symptoms.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his state is trying everything it can to ensure it has enough health care workers.
2022 aims to bring us more than 25 movie sequels, so let's hope they don't get lumped in with these sequels that nobody asked for!View Entire Post ›
Former President Donald Trump begins 2022 in the same political position he ended 2021 – as the clear front runner in the 2024 GOP presidential nomination race
He signed a long-term deal just before the expiration of his rookie contract. Now, with his second contract soon to expire, the Packers could soon be exercising their right to keep receiver Davante Adams in place. The Packers are preparing to apply the franchise tag to Adams, in order to keep him from hitting the [more]
The congresswoman was suspended after tweeting falsely about high levels of vaccine related deaths.
It's pretty Lula-scandalous.View Entire Post ›
The late KISS member’s gear is yours for a price.
"I think this should be left up to the discretion of parents and their physicians," Scott Gottlieb said in an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation."
Schefter also reports that general manager John Schneider is open to starting anew with extra draft picks, but he also knows Wilson's value.
The Panthers are reportedly going to give head coach Matt Rhule another year to make it work.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Republican chair of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Friday she will step down from her role effective Feb. 4, 2022, removing a key remaining obstacle to President Joe Biden's ambitious banking reform agenda. Jelena McWilliams, a holdover from the Trump administration who was appointed to the role in June 2018, had previously said she intended to serve out her full term, which was set to expire in mid-2023. However, McWilliams is now outnumbered on the FDIC's board - which must vote on key rule-makings - by Democrats, sparking a messy public fight https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-fdic-chair-mcwilliams-says-vote-initiated-by-majority-democratic-members-out-2021-12-14 in recent weeks over who should set the agency's agenda.
Tequila makers and experts weigh in on whether Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila is a case of cultural appropriation and what it means for the industry.