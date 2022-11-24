Don MacLean expects No. 19 UCLA's defense to continue to improve following win over Pepperdine
Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean and JB Long discuss No. 19 UCLA's improved defense against Pepperdine and Amari Bailey's breakout game.
Germany play the blame game after 'ludicrous' Japan defeat
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar. Lets take a look at how much the referees will be paid for their participation in the many matches.
Patrick Beverley has a suspension coming.
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
Zach Wilson met with reporters inside the locker room just a few hours after Robert Saleh announced Mike White as the Jets’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Chicago.
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
Steph Curry recently reflected on a conversation with Bob Myers that saw the Warriors star fight "like hell" to keep Mark Jackson as the team's coach.
Justin Fields suffered a separated shoulder and torn ligaments against the Falcons.
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
Warriors general manager Bob Myers explained on "All The Smoke" why Steph Curry is a "cheat code."
The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”
No. 9 Arkansas came up just short to No. 10 Creighton in one of the best games of the early college basketball season so far. The Razorbacks fell 90-87 in a high-scoring affair to the Bluejays, and while the effort from the young team was praised, notable figures throughout college basketball reacted to the officiating. Former Iowa Hawkeye and current professional basketball player in the NBA G-League, Jordan Bohannon called out one official by name.
The news emerging in the aftermath of Monday night’s 49ers-Cardinals game has become far more interesting than anything that happened during the game itself. In addition to Cardinals safety Budda Baker saying he doesn’t think everyone played hard during the 38-10 loss to whatever caused the Cardinals to fire offensive line coach Sean Kugler (don’t [more]
Ronaldo is a free agent after being released by United.
Per Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede, Colorado has offered Deion Sanders
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.
Christian McCaffrey's greatness doesn't end when he steps off the football field.
The Michigan coach explained his "third base" comment toward the Ohio State coach on the "Stoney and Jansen" radio show Tuesday morning.