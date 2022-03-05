Don MacLean and Ernie Kent predict Arizona will dominate conference honors
- Ernie KentAmerican basketball player and coach
- Don MacLeanAmerican basketball player
Pac-12 Network basketball experts Ernie Kent and Don MacLean make their predictions for the Pac-12 Men's Basketball awards, including Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Freshman of the Year. Kent and MacLean believe the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats will clean up this awards season.