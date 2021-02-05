Don MacLean and Eldridge Recasner name their Pac-12 All-Star Teams

Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean and Eldridge Recasner name their Pac-12 Conference All-Star teams at this point of the season. Making the cut were USC's Evan Mobley, Utah's Alfonso Plummer, Oregon's Chris Duarte, Stanford's Oscar da Silva and UCLA's Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.