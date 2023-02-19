Don MacLean discusses Washington’s improvements in weekend sweep of Oregon schools

Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Networks' Ted Enberg recaps No. 9 Stanford men’s volleyball five-set victory over No. 7 Pepperdine on Saturday, Feb. 18 on The Farm. Kevin Lamp finished with a team-high 18 kills for the Cardinal. Follow Pac-12 men’s volleyball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s volleyball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.