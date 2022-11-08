Don MacLean: Arizona's shooting, depth stood out in 117-point outburst vs. Nicholls
Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean and Jordan Kent share their takeaways from No. 17 Arizona men's basketball's 117-55 season-opening win over Nicholls.
Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean and Jordan Kent share their takeaways from No. 17 Arizona men's basketball's 117-55 season-opening win over Nicholls.
Azuolas Tubelis had 23 points as No. 17 Arizona men's basketball routed Nicholls 117-55 to open the 2022-23 season. It was the Wildcats' highest scoring output in a season opener since 1990. They also shot 72% (38-53) from the field, the highest field-goal percentage in school history.
People really don’t know what they’ve got until it’s gone: Four months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended federal protection of abortion, support for abortion has surged.
Founder Eugen Rochko says the recent influx of users following Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has been a vindication
Emmanuel Cornet, who liked poking fun at Twitter with his satirical cartoons, was a software engineer for the company until he was laid off this week.
Missouri couldn’t have played much better defensively in the first half of its season opener against Southern Indiana. The Screaming Eagles were held to 28.1% shooting from the field and made just one of their 13 attempts from long range while giving up nine turnovers. USI adjusted in the second half.
The unexpected friends looked pretty in matching pink silk sets.
Twitter is dead. Long live all the other terrible, time-wasting apps we’ll move on to in its absence, writes Robin Epley. | OPINION
The FBI says ex-social media star Hushpuppi is one of the world's most high-profile money launderers.
DUBAI (Reuters) -Hardline Iranian lawmakers urged the judiciary on Sunday to "deal decisively" with perpetrators of unrest, as the Islamic Republic struggles to suppress the biggest show of dissent in years. Widespread anti-government demonstrations erupted in September after the death of young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the strict dress code imposed on women. "We ask the judiciary to deal decisively with the perpetrators of these crimes and with all those who assisted in the crimes and provoked rioters," 227 lawmakers from Iran's 290-seat, hardline-led parliament said in a statement, according to state media.
The glorious goo — beloved by 28,000+ Amazon reviewers — can go where no conventional cleaners dare to tread.
What was thought to be a solid Lakers defense may have started to slip over the last few games.
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
Darvin Ham is focused on turning the Lakers into a winner, but Monday's 139-116 loss to the Utah Jazz proves a turnaround won't be quick or easy.
Ahead of the Warriors' game against the Kings, Steve Kerr offered insight into the changes he plans to make to the second unit.
‘I love y’all. I love this city. I would do anything for this city. And I would do anything for you,’ Houstonian Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale said after winning largest legal sports bet on Astros World Series victory.
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai reportedly has been urged to stop the intent of hiring suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash.
An Anthony Davis trade is not on the table right now. If the Lakers continue to struggle... who knows.
Outlining the five key changes to the Rules of Golf you should know when stepping on the first tee in 2023.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his right elbow late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but that didn’t take any strength off his throwing arm. Allen’s final pass, an incompletion to wide receiver Gabe Davis, was the farthest pass thrown in the NFL in the last six seasons. The NFL has a microchip in every [more]
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 116-113 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Draymond Green added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Green threw down a dunk with 37 seconds left to stretch the Golden State lead to three.