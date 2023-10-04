Don James Notebook: 5 insights from USC’s win over Colorado

In one of the biggest and most hyped games in recent memory in the Pac-12 Conference, USC prevailed and kept fighting on. The Trojans preserved their undefeated record and moved to 5-0 in Boulder on Saturday. USC 48, Colorado 41.

Coach Prime and Colorado Buffaloes didn’t roll over and die against the 8th-ranked Trojans. They fought hard to the bitter end, falling short with a failed onside kick inside the last two minutes when trailing by seven.

They were down by four scores in the second half, but they fought back. They threw everything they had at USC in the attempt to pull off the upset, led by junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Here are my top five on-field takeaways from the Buffs’ 48-41 loss to the Trojans on Saturday:

1. Caleb Williams is still the best player in college football

Sep 30, 2023: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

There are other super-talented quarterbacks in the country, including Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, but none as good or valuable as junior Caleb Williams. The Heisman Trophy winner of 2022 shredded Colorado’s defense every which way.

Williams hit 30 of 40 passes for 403 yards and tied a career-high with six TD passes.

Through five games, Williams has 1,603 passing yards, 21 TDs and one interception.

2. Brenden Rice is HIM

Sep 30, 2023; Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

Brenden is the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, arguably the best wide receiver in the history of football. While Brenden is still a work in progress, he has been quite a playmaker for the Trojans in the 2023 season.

In five games this season, Rice has 17 catches, 338 yards, seven touchdowns and 19.9 yards per catch.

Rice has emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Trojans after the program lost Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison from last year’s roster.

3. Mason Cobb is a contender for Pac-12 DPOTY

Sep 30, 2023; John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Former Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb played well for the Trojans’ defense on Saturday. He was one of the few bright spots on a defense that needs much improvement if the Trojans want to contend for a national title in 2023.

Cobb has had some nagging injuries but bounced back big in Colorado. He had 13 total tackles (11 solo) and one pass defended.

4. Shedeur Sanders bounces back from Oregon loss

Sep 30, 2023; Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

It was far from a pretty for start for Sanders and the Colorado offense, especially with star receiver Travis Hunter still out.

Sanders got hot late and ended the game with 371 passing yards on 30-for-45 completions, four touchdowns and one pick to go with 50 rushing yards on 14 attempts, including a 25-yard rushing touchdown. Sanders’ stock keeps rising each week.

Sanders takes on Arizona State in Tempe this upcoming weekend.

5. Omarion Miller is an emerging weapon for Coach Prime

Don James — Trojans Wire for USA TODAY Sports

Freshman Colorado receiver Omarion Miller stole the spotlight with seven catches for 196 yards and a touchdown. With superstar Travis Hunter out Miller could see more reps and touches of the next few weeks.

Miller recorded the eighth-most receiving yards in a game in CU history and the most ever by a freshman.

