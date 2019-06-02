Don Cherry praises Zdeno Chara's defense, toughness vs. Vladimir Tarasenko originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Shutting down Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the top priorities for the Boston Bruins in their 2019 Stanley Cup Final series against the St. Louis Blues, and B's captain Zdeno Chara is giving a heck of an effort toward accomplishing that goal.

The 42-year-old defenseman has made it tough on Tarasenko, who's had to fight for every inch of ice whenever matched up against Chara. The Bruins, aided by Chara, snapped Tarasenko's eight-game point streak in Wednesday night's 7-2 Game 3 victory in St. Louis.

Sportsnet analyst and former Bruins coach Don Cherry spent a portion of Wednesday night's "Coach's Corner" segment talking about Chara defense and physicality against Tarasenko. Check out Cherry's remarks in the video below:

Tarasenko has two goals at even strength in this series, but he has been a non-factor on the power play. The Blues have only one goal on 10 power-play opportunities, while the Bruins have converted on the man advantage six times through three games.

St. Louis is unlikely to win this series if the power play stats are so one-sided in favor of Boston, and Tarasenko has the ability to change that as the Blues' most talented offensive player. He has to make more of an impact on the power play for the Blues to have a strong chance to win the Stanley Cup, and that means having success against Chara -- the leader of Boston's penalty kill and defensive corps as a whole.

