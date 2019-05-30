Don Cherry: Matt Grzelcyk 'asking for it' on hit that knocked him out originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

In Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins suffered a blow to their defensive corps when Matt Grzelcyk was knocked out of the game. Grzelcyk took a hard hit up around the head while against the boards from St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist. Grzelcyk went down and didn't return to the game.

There was some debate over whether or not the hit was clean and legal. Sundqvist did receive a two-minute penalty so clearly, the refs did see something there that was worth calling a penalty on. Bruins forward David Backes wasn't too fond of the hit either.

However, former Bruins coach Don Cherry wasn't particularly sympathetic to Grzelcyk in the aftermath of the hit. In fact, in Sportsnet's Coach's Corner segment, Cherry blamed Grzelcyk for the way he went into the boards and absolved Sundqvist of guilt for what transpired.

Kids, you never, ever go in the corners like this. He didn't mean to hit him. He was just finishing his check. This gets a penalty here? Look how he goes in, head first. He's just asking for it. I mean, I don't blame the guy. He's just finishing his check, he didn't mean to hit him in the head.

Sundqvist is scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday to determine discipline for the scenario, so we'll soon see if the league sides with Cherry or not.

As for Grzelcyk's status, he isn't traveling with the team ahead of Games 3 and 4 in St. Louis, as he has entered concussion protocol. With Grzelcyk out, the Bruins will rely on either John Moore or Steven Kampfer on the bottom defensive pairing with Connor Clifton.

