Don Chapman Jr. shows off hops at UNC football practice

Practices are underway and players are feeling adrenaline rushes across the country – college football season is here.

UNC is hoping to start strong but, unlike last year, finish on a positive note as well. The Heels bursted out to 9-1 with a record-setting win over App State, a closing-second comeback win over Duke and a stomping of Virginia Tech, a team which always seems to have UNC’s number.

Despite having one of college football’s best linebackers in Cedric Gray, Carolina’s defense ranked near the FBS basement. Tar Heel opponents scored at least 28 points in all but five games against them. UNC allowed 5,697 yards (6th-most).

This year, the Heels already appear to have another stud on defense, as Don Chapman has been showing off in practice.

In this clip, Chapman makes a leaping grab, jukes out his pursuer and races to the endzone.

Carolina will certainly welcome ball hawks to the team, as no player had more than three interceptions in 2022 (Storm Duck). Gray finished second with two interceptions, while Power Echols, DeAndre Boykins, Cam’Ron Kelly and Will Hardy each picked off one pass.

