Don Brown vs. Penn State: UMass coach brings Big Ten experience vs. Nittany Lions

Massachusetts football is looking to reclaim some semblance of the success it found in the 2000s, and to do so it sought out a face familiar to both the Minutemen and Penn State fans: Don Brown, perhaps most well-known for his stint as Michigan defensive coordinator from 2016 to 2020.

Brown, who brought over 40 years of coaching experience at various levels including several Ivy League schools, also has experience with Penn State head coach James Franklin. Brown's tenure as Maryland defensive coordinator overlapped with Franklin's time as an assistant head coach.

“Got a ton of respect for him," Franklin said of going up against Brown during his Tuesday conference. "This Saturday there will be some challenging looks that we’ll get. But to be honest with you that’s a big part of how we do things here is based on some of the challenges that he presented as a defensive coordinator when I was a young offensive coordinator.”

Franklin is well aware of both sides of the Don Brown coin. The Nittany Lions went 3-2 against the Wolverines when Brown was on staff, including a 42-13 beatdown of Michigan in Happy Valley.

James Franklin history vs. Don Brown

Brown and Franklin spent plenty of time pitted against each other as Big Ten East rivals.

Brown's Wolverines played Franklin's Nittany Lions every year from 2016 to 2020, with Penn State going 3-2 in those years.

2016: Michigan 49, Penn State 10

2017: Penn State 42, Michigan 13

2018: Michigan 42, Penn State 7

2019: Penn State 28, Michigan 21

2020: Penn State 27, Michigan 17

Penn State vs. Don Brown's defenses, including Michigan

Penn State averaged 22.8 points per game against Brown's defenses, including a 42-13 laugher in 2017 that haunted Brown for a full year after.

"I wake up every morning and I think about (that game)," Brown said ahead of Michigan's 2018 game against Penn State. "Honest."

It was one of the five times Michigan gave up 40-plus points under Brown, and one of three times against opponents other than Ohio State.

Brown, of course, isn't working with the talent he had at Michigan in Massachusetts, and the Minutemen have struggled defensively this season. They're 1-6 in Brown's second season and are allowing 40.9 points per game. Penn State shouldn't see overwhelming resistance this week.

“The place is going to be packed,” Brown said in anticipation of the game, per On3. “Going to be over 100,000 people there. And, got to be a big boy, and put your big boy pants on and go to work. It’s real simple. Focus your attention on the task at hand, and just stay in the fight for 60 minutes. And, that’s kind of the deal. That’s the approach you got to take. It’s not rocket science."

Although Brown's roster is very different from what he had at Michigan, expect to see his customary creativity against the Nittany Lions. It's nothing Penn State hasn't dealt with before, of course. But Brown's presence as a former coworker-turned-rival of Franklin adds an interesting wrinkle to an otherwise ho-hum matchup.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Don Brown vs. Penn State: UMass coach brings Big Ten experience