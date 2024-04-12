Don Arax hired as next head football coach at Central Valley Christian

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former longtime Bullard head football coach Don Arax has been hired to lead the football program at Central Valley Christian.

The private Christian school made the announcement on Thursday in a release stating that the hiring of Arax was a unanimous decision made by the CVC interview panel. The panel was made up of administrators, teachers, fellow coaches, parents, and the school board.

Arax spent more than two decades as the Knights’ head coach. He led Bullard to a (178-128-1) record while capturing two section titles with seven league championships.

CVC high school principal Linda Delean said, “I am delighted to welcome coach Arax to our team. His proven track record of success and his emphasis on integrity and sportsmanship make him an ideal fit for our school. We look forward to an exciting season under his leadership.”

“Central Valley Christian is a special place. I feel as though my family and I have been given a rare gift. Foundational components such as discipline, structure, accountability, and sacrifice are essential components at CVC” said Arax.

Arax is taking over a program that was led by Mason Hughes for more than a decade. Hughes stepped down in January to take on a coaching role at the College of the Sequoias. The CVC program is coming off a very successful season which resulted in a state title in 2023.

In the release, Arax went on to say “Coach Hughes established a standard of excellence in his long tenure here at CVC. I look forward to reconnecting with the ideals that first led me to coaching nearly four decades ago. Its first and foremost about the kids.”

