Dominoes fall for LSU baseball to host super regional with win in Chapel Hill Regional

Going into the Chapel Hill Regional this weekend, LSU applied for a hosting bid for the super regional. The only way LSU would get to host is if the Tigers won the Chapel Hill Regional and Arizona was upset in the Tucson Regional.

One of those feats has already been accomplished. The Arizona Wildcats had a matchup against Grand Canyon University in their first regional game and they lost 9-4. That sent them to an elimination game where they faced off against Dallas Baptist, the No. 2 seed in the regional. The Wildcats were shut out 7-0 and their season ended.

There will not be a matchup of Jay Johnson against his former team in the Super Regional and there also will not be a Super Regional in Tucson, Arizona. One domino has fallen and now the only domino left is LSU winning the Chapel Hill Regional.

LSU lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels 6-2 in the winner’s bracket game on Saturday to fall into the loser’s bracket. The Tigers defeated Wofford to stay alive but LSU will have to beat North Carolina two games in a row to keep the dream of returning to Alex Box Stadium alive.

