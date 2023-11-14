The dominoes will fall, creating a clear path to the CFP for Alabama

The College Football Playoffs get closer with every week that goes by, but the window of opportunity to make the top four gets smaller at the same time. However, Alabama might not need to worry all too much based on history, according to CBS Sports’ Josh Pate, host of Late Kick Live.

With two weeks remaining in the 2023 regular season, the Crimson Tide faces Chattanooga at home and then Auburn on the road. The SEC championship matchup in Atlanta is set as the Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs will face off. Those are three golden opportunities, with each one better than the last.

Pate recently joined The Next Round and discussed how college football fans around the country are seemingly too complacent with the status quo and that the dominoes near the top of the rankings will soon fall, as is common when looking back through past seasons. These falling dominoes create a clear path for the Crimson Tide if the team can do one thing: win out.

In the next few weeks, Washington and Oregon play an angry, top-10 Oregon State team, Georgia will be playing Tennessee on the road, and Texas has an interesting matchup against Iowa State. Not to mention, Michigan and Ohio State will meet and one of those two teams will have to walk away with a win.

The Volcanic Saturday hasn’t happened yet. @LateKickJosh believes “There are multiple dominoes in the Top-10 still to fall” which will lead to a clear path for Alabama to make the playoff if they win out. 👀@AlabamaFTBL @247Sports pic.twitter.com/EnEfeoz4ko — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) November 14, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 regular season comes to a close.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire