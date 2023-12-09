The dominoes are beginning to fall in the QB section of the transfer portal

You might think that a Baylor quarterback deciding to play at Mississippi State has nothing to do with USC’s quarterback room for 2024, but you would be wrong.

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen committed to Mississippi State on Friday. Why is this important and relevant for USC?

Let’s remind you that Dillon Gabriel, one of the top quarterback prospects in the transfer portal, played for Jeff Lebby in 2023 at Oklahoma. Lebby took the head coaching job at Mississippi State, creating a situation in which Gabriel had a chance to follow Lebby to Starkville. With Gabriel now out of the mix at Mississippi State, all eyes turn to Oregon and USC. Oregon is now viewed as the likely favorite to land Gabriel, with USC potentially remaining in the hunt.

We could be looking at a situation in which USC and Oregon are battling for Dillon Gabriel, with Cam Ward being the backup plan for each school. Will Howard is also in the mix for USC, and Dante Moore is on Oregon’s radar.

There are a lot of moving parts here. We will keep you posted.

Former Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (@BShapen)has committed to Mississippi State, he tells ESPN. Shapen started 23 games for the Bears over three seasons and has thrown for 5,574 career yards and 36 career touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/O8v426Peoo — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 8, 2023

