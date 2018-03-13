Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie visiting Washington

Former Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie doesn’t have to way until Wednesday to sign, and he’s lining up some free agent visits already.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Rodgers-Cromartie is visiting Washington today, and a trip to New Orleans would be next on his list.

The 31-year-old was cut by the Giants amid speculation they wanted him to move to safety, but Washington could use the corner depth.

With Bashaud Breeland garnering early interest, they might need a replacement there.

The Saints made strides with a young secondary last year, and have already added veteran safety Kurt Coleman.