Dominique Johnson will be a full go in time for fall camp

After sustaining two major knee injuries since the 2021 regular season ended, it is admirable that Dominique Johnson is still playing football, much less ready to contribute during the 2023 season.

Johnson, who has actually lost weight since approaching the 250-pound mark, will be ready to roll when practice starts on August 4.

In 2021, he actually led all Razorback rushers with 575 yards but tore a ligament in the 24-10 Outback Bowl victory over Penn State.

Last year, Johnson took a step back as Rocket Sanders and AJ Green, along with Rashod Dubinion, shouldered the carries load.

With Dan Enos’ offense, there’s more of a likelihood that Johnson will get more work, especially since he showed prowess catching the ball out of the backfield.

Like this play against LSU, for example.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire