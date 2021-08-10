Dominion sues OAN, Newsmax, ex-Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne for $1.6 billion over voter fraud claims

WASHINGTON – Dominion Voting Systems is suing One American News Network, Newsmax and Patrick Byrne, former head of Overstock, accusing them of spreading lies that the company conspired to rig the last election to steal the presidency from Donald Trump.

The lawsuits, filed Tuesday, are the latest in a series of defamation cases Dominion has brought against conservative news outlets and allies of the former president. Dominion sued each defendant for a little over $1.6 billion.

Dominion said OAN, Newsmax and Byrne falsely accused the voting machines supplier of manipulating votes and rigging elections in cities where their system was not even used. The outlets also repeated unproven claims that Dominion was founded to rig elections for former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013.

"OAN helped create and cultivate an alternate reality where up is down, pigs have wings, and Dominion engaged in a colossal fraud to steal the presidency from Donald Trump by rigging the vote," according to separate complaints filed against OAN and Newsmax in federal court in Washington D.C. and Delaware.

Byrne, a Trump supporter who resigned from Overstock in 2019 and has started a nonprofit to raise money for a recount of the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County in Arizona, is accused of bankrolling and promoting viral conspiracy theories, including false claims that Dominion was tied to a conspiracy involving a Venezuelan election stealing software and CIA-funded databases in Spain, where votes were sent and changed, according to the complaint filed in Washington, D.C.

Dominion said the defendants knew the claims were false but advanced them anyway in the pursuit of money and fame. OAN and Newsmax, Dominion claimed, broadcast falsehoods for commercial purposes.

"By lying about the 2020 election, Byrne catapulted himself back into the national spotlight, where he promoted himself as an 'us-against-the-world' hero, and won access to the highest echelons of political power, including an in-person meeting with Trump at the White house," the complaint says.

Newsmax said it has not reviewed Dominion's lawsuit, but the company said its coverage of the 2020 presidential election was simply a reporting of allegations made by well-known figures.

"Dominion's action today is a clear attempt to squelch such reporting and undermine a free press," Newsmax said in a statement.

Byrne said the lawsuit is a "distraction" from the release of a final report of the Republican-led recount of Maricopa County votes. The audit, which began three months ago, has surfaced no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

OAN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dominion chief executive John Poulos said the "barrage of lies … have caused – and continue to cause – severe damage to our company, customers, and employees."

"We are suing to set the record straight, to vindicate Dominion's rights, to hold the defendants accountable, and to recover damages for the devastating economic harm done to Dominion's business," the company's legal counsel, Stephen Shackelford, said.

The complaint against OAN began with a quote from an April story in The New York Times in which a former producer was quoted saying majority of staffers did not believe stories about voter fraud that the media outlet was running.

"This is insane, and maybe if they sue us, we'll stop putting stories like this out," former producer Marty Golingan said.

Trump and his supporters advanced unfounded claims that widespread voter fraud stole victory from the former president. But several dozen lawsuits challenging the outcome of the election have been dismissed by state and federal judges, some of whom were appointed by Trump. The Justice Department under the Trump administration also said it did not find evidence of widespread fraud that would've changed the outcome of the election.

Handwritten notes made public last month showed that Trump pushed the Justice Department to say that "the election was corrupt" even as agency leaders told the former president that the information he was getting about a rigged election was false.

Former Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen told Trump the Justice Department had conducted "dozens" of investigations and "hundreds of interviews" but had found no evidence backing voter fraud claims.

Dominion has filed similar lawsuits against Fox News; Sidney Powell, a lawyer and conservative firebrand; Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney; and Mike Lindell, founder and chief executive of MyPillow and a prominent Trump supporter.

