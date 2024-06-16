Dominik Szoboszlai marks record-breaking Euros moment with captain's assist

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai showcased his talent with a superb assist during Hungary's Euro 2024 clash against Switzerland on Saturday - but it wasn't all plain sailing for the side's captain.

During his team's 3-1 defeat, the 23-year-old midfielder, who joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig for £60 million in the summer of 2023, provided a moment of brilliance that briefly reignited Hungary's hopes.

Szoboszlai's standout moment came when he received the ball on the left wing, skillfully took one touch, and delivered a precise cross into the box. Barnabas Varga capitalised on the opportunity, scoring Hungary's solitary goal.

Szoboszlai's demeanour questioned

While Szoboszlai's assist was a highlight, his overall performance drew mixed reviews.

Andros Townsend, co-commentating on ITV 1, expressed disappointment with the midfielder's demeanour.

Townsend noted Szoboszlai's visible frustration during the match, saying, "You can't have him throwing his arms up, walking around the pitch with a face on him."

This was reflected in fan ratings submitted by readers of Nemzeti, who gave Szoboszlai a 3.73.

Likewise, Swiss outlet Sport described the midfielder as "invisible".

Despite not being at his best against Switzerland, Szoboszlai's statistics were somewhat commendable. He played two key passes, achieved an 85% pass accuracy, took 63 touches, attempted one dribble, made one tackle, three clearances and delivered four crosses, including his assist.

Record-breaking appearance

Alongside Scotland, who lost 5-1 to hosts Germany on the opening day, Hungary now face a challenging path ahead in Group A. But regardless of how well they do at the tournament, Szoboszlai broke an impressive record by featuring on Saturday.

As Hungary's skipper, Szoboszlai became the youngest player to ever captain a nation in the competition's 64-year history, managing the feat at 23 years, 10 months and 13 days.

Speaking about the achievement, Szoboszlai stated in a press conference: "A few days ago, I found out that I’ll be the youngest team captain of all time at the European Championship; this is a great honour for me and at the same time, I would like to thank Marco Rossi for trusting me and for giving me the opportunity to lead the team to the European Championship."

A crucial pre-season ahead

Szoboszlai comes into Euro 2024 on the back of a somewhat mixed first season at Anfield. Overall, he made 45 appearances for Liverpool, scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

However, a hamstring injury and subsequent benching by former manager Jurgen Klopp, led to an underwhelming end to the campaign. But as Hungary's talisman, his leadership and energy are crucial.

With Liverpool's new boss Arne Slot watching closely, Szoboszlai will be eager to impress and regain his form ahead of what will be a crucial pre-season.

