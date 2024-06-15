Dominik Szoboszlai breaks Euros record in Hungary's 3-1 loss to Switzerland

Dominik Szoboszlai became the youngest captain in European Championship history during Hungary's 3-1 defeat to Switzerland on Saturday.

Day two of Euro 2024 began with the Swiss prevailing in Cologne in a battle of two of the tournament's supposed 'dark horses'.

Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai - aged 23 years, seven months and 21 days - broke the record for the youngest captain in the history of the European Championships, but was unable to prevent Hungary from losing despite assisting their only goal.

Switzerland broke the deadlock after only 12 minutes when Michel Aebischer slotted a through ball right between Hungary's defensive line for Kwadwo Duah to run onto, and the striker slotted past Peter Gulasci. Though the flag was initially raised for offside, the semi-automated offside decision later ruled Duah was being played on by Milos Kerkez and the goal was allowed to stand.

Kerkez nearly cost Hungary another goal moments later when his poor back pass was cut out by Ruben Vargas, but his one-one-one shot was saved by the shoulder of Gulasci.

On the stroke of half-time, Switzerland had their second goal, with Aebischer joining Duah in scoring his first international goal with a peach of a strike from the edge of the Hungary area, curling beyond Gulasci and doubling the lead. Aebischer also became the only Swiss player in European Championship history to register a goal and assist in the same game.

After the break, Hungary spurned some glorious opportunities before they eventually pulled one back through Barnabas Varga, who got his head on the end of a delicate cross from Szoboszlai.

Hungary pushed forward for a late equaliser but were undone at the other end in stoppage time, with Breel Embolo coming off the bench to wrap up the three points for Switzerland.