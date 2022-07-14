Dominik Kubalik: Why he had goosebumps joining Detroit Red Wings

Associated Press

A day after the New Jersey Devils missed out on the top prize in NHL free agency, they landed two-time Stanley Cup champion Ondrej Palat on Thursday. The Washington Capitals, meanwhile, continued their busy offseason by agreeing to terms with former Chicago Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome, according to a person with knowledge of the move who person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The left-winger had 52 points in 71 games during Tampa Bay’s three consecutive trips to the Cup Final.