Dominik Kubalik with a Goal vs. Ottawa Senators

NHL teams adding star power ahead of the trade deadline can only dream they work out as well as these 15 jaw-dropping deals.
Austin Watson (Ottawa Senators) with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 02/28/2023
Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins, 02/27/2023
The YouTuber-turned-boxer lost a narrow decision to the former ‘Love Island’ contestant on Sunday
16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico have been selected to host the 2026 World Cup.
There was no umpire behind the plate calling balls and strikes, or even one of those so-called robo umps that could become part of the game in the future, when the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates kept playing Tuesday.
Here's a look at how Blue Jackets fans are responding to the team's latest trade.
The Warriors reportedly plan to sign Lester Quiones to a 10-day contract, a move that has implications for two-way players Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb.
As Commanders owner Daniel Snyder considers selling the team, or not selling the team, tensions reportedly are on the rise between Snyder and other owners. The Washington Post, in an item that confirms multiple reports that Snyder is blocking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from bidding on the team, reports that Snyder has now demanded that [more]
To say the Bruins should not have won Tuesday night's road game against the Flames would be an understatement, and these crazy stats prove it.
The game was delayed for more than 20 minutes.
Many players slipped on the field during Super Bowl LVII, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid says the team made a change that helped with the footing.
Patrick Kane released a statement to Blackhawks fans after being traded to the New York Rangers.
Klay Thompson is a four-time NBA champion, five-time All-Star and ... world-class babysitter?
Bears fans have clamored for more wide receivers to help Justin Fields and the offense. Could DeAndre Hopkins be that guy?
Jonathan Quick helped win 2 Stanley Cup championships, but the aging star is not part of the next generation and trading a legend won't hurt the team.
The ACC Basketball Tournament in Greensboro begins March 7.
Union president J.C. Tretter said the goal of the report cards was to help players understand more about the franchises they were weighing in free agency. Here are the full aggregate rankings from 1-32.
Eagles safety and known trash-talker C.J. Gardner-Johnson decided to start his day with some real-deal Twitter fingers. By Adam Hermann
ESPN's Bart Scott says the Packers and their quarterback aren't being honest with each other.