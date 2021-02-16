Dominik Kubalik with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) Forward Anthony Davis' injured Achilles tendon is not ruptured, and he will be reevaluated when the Los Angeles Lakers return from their road trip. The defending NBA champions made the announcement Monday after an MRI exam for Davis, who is out indefinitely. The All-NBA first-teamer left the Lakers' game at Denver in the second quarter Sunday night with an apparent aggravation of the tendonosis that has bothered his right heel for at least two weeks.