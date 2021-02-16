Dominik Kubalik with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
LOS ANGELES (AP) Forward Anthony Davis' injured Achilles tendon is not ruptured, and he will be reevaluated when the Los Angeles Lakers return from their road trip. The defending NBA champions made the announcement Monday after an MRI exam for Davis, who is out indefinitely. The All-NBA first-teamer left the Lakers' game at Denver in the second quarter Sunday night with an apparent aggravation of the tendonosis that has bothered his right heel for at least two weeks.
Ayesha Curry clapped back at a fan that called her a hypocrite following her latest Instagram post.
It sounds like the Carson Wentz trade talks are starting to take shape, except... not yet, for some reason. By Adam Hermann
HoopsHype ranks the five players to have shown up in trade rumors the most over the past week, including Andre Drummond and Kyle Lowry.
As the football-following world continues to digest the ability of quarterback Tom Brady to jump from the Patriots to the Buccaneers and to win a Super Bowl, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians continues to talk about Brady’s motivation in leaving New England. “I think his competitive spirit is so strong that he wanted to do [more]
He turns 36 next month. And he’s not yet ready to surrender his quest to catch Emmitt Smith for the NFL’s career rushing record. Adrian Peterson reiterated his longstanding desire to (1) win a Super Bowl and (2) catch Smith’s record in recent remarks to TMZ.com. “I’m going to keep playing, trying to chase the [more]
In the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, the Atlanta Falcons make a shocking quarterback pick at No. 4 overall
Johnson will no longer play for the Blue Devils
Brad Keselowski stomped through the smoke-filled haze and eyed the destruction from another disastrous Daytona 500. Keselowski took two steps and heaved his helmet at the carcass of his race car. This is NASCAR’s crown jewel event, the race that pays the most money and carries the most prestige.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons takes a bit of a shot at Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert after his big performance.
Brad Keselowski's bid to win the Daytona 500 on the last lap ended with a wrecked car for him, teammate Joey Logano and others.
Here's why he's making a change.
Serena Williams can take a big step toward a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title with a win over Simona Halep in the Australian Open quarterfinals.
Peter King looks at what's next for J.J. Watt after his release from the Texans after 10 seasons in Houston.
There's a growing possibility that Alex Smith is playing for a new team in 2021, and these 7 options might provide a good fit.
A sudden retirement on the horizon? A SB winning QB on his way to Dallas? A long-term committment for Dak?? The Cowboys are never far away from drama, manufactured or not.
Blake Griffin is owed $36.6 million this season and $39 million next year, which could impact his market.
Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens hasn’t been to the Hall of Fame, and he still has no intention of going. “This past weekend was a further indication of why I wouldn’t go,” Owens told Bob Glauber of Newsday. “No disrespect to anybody that got in, but I just don’t understand the process. Calvin Johnson [more]
The Mets and centerfielder Kevin Pillar are in agreement on a deal pending a physical, sources tell SNY's Andy Martino.
Stephen Curry scored 36 points in three quarters and the Golden State Warriors routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-98 on Monday night. Draymond Green tied his career high with 16 assists as the Warriors sent the Cavaliers to their eighth straight loss. Curry was 13 for 19 from the floor and 7 for 11 from beyond the arc, and sat out the fourth quarter with the outcome all but decided.