Dominik Kubalik with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Dominik Kubalik (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 10/21/2022
Dominik Kubalik (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 10/21/2022
Pat and Charlie interview Danny Wirtz and Jaime Faulkner to discuss the Blackhawks' rebuild, the futures of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, and much more.
Alex DeBrincat (Ottawa Senators) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 10/20/2022
The Blackhawks had a busy offseason after trading Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat to kickstart the rebuild, which CEO Danny Wirtz admitted were "very hard decisions."
Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are in the final years of their contracts with the Blackhawks, and the organization is taking their future "one day at a time."
Up 3-1 entering the third period, the Detroit Red Wings couldn't get an insurance goal and lost in overtime, 4-3, to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.
It was a night where the candidates highlighted their opponents’ connections to a number of surrogates to tie them to the more extreme elements of their respective political parties.
A new report names three candidates "among many" in the mix for the White Sox managerial opening.
Follow our live updates from games involving Lee and Collier county high school football teams playing on Oct. 20 and 21.
Dre Greenlaw hilariously issued an apology to his new teammate on Instagram.
Steph Curry wowed the crowd at Chase Center with this trick shot before the game against the Nuggets on Friday night.
Watch Khamzat Chimaev get restrained while trying to charge at Khabib's cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov.
The Lakers need to trade Russell Westbrook before his reckless play and divisive personality cost them whatever chance they have at a rewarding season.
Michigan football TE Erick All said he underwent a "life-changing surgery" earlier this week. He has been out with injury since September.
Here is why David Pollack's comments on the Alabama football program are a perfect example of questionable analysis.
See the top Twitter reactions to Aljamain Sterling's title defense against T.J. Dillashaw in the UFC 280 co-main event.
As the series shifts to Yankee Stadium for Saturday's Game 3, a look at three reasons why the Astros retain a significant upper hand in this ALCS.
Max Domi scored his second goal as a member of the Blackhawks in Friday's home opener, and it was the overtime winner against the Detroit Red Wings.
Makhachev dominated Oliveira from start to finish and ended the fight at 3:16 of the second round with an arm triangle.
Follow live reaction as Makhachev claims the vacant lightweight title with a second-round win over former champion Oliveira
23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin comments on his driver Bubba Wallace's actions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that resulted in a suspension from NASCAR.