Dominik Kubalik among highlights of Detroit Red Wings' camp scrimmage
Detroit Red Wings' Dominik Kubalik and Derek Lalonde, Sept. 25, 2022 in Traverse City.
Detroit Red Wings' Dominik Kubalik and Derek Lalonde, Sept. 25, 2022 in Traverse City.
Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde speaks to the media on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Traverse City.
Letters to the editor include thanks from the Humane Society of Washington County; warning for voters as the election looms.
Good, bad, worse: Shakur Stevenson dazzles, Joe Joyce aces test, Floyd Mayweather can still bring it.
Rihanna will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on Feb. 12
"I'm just ready for anything. I feel I'm better everywhere than him so I'm ready to get that belt."
Daidren Zipperer has committed to PIttsburgh, and Twan Wilson and Kamaurri McKinley committed to Jackson State and Toledo, respectively.
For most of today’s game, the Lions looked like they had the Vikings beaten. But in the end, the Lions found themselves where they so often do: Coming up short. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a late touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn, Jared Goff threw an interception on his final pass, and the Vikings came [more]
With the 14th Presidents Cup in the books, here are grades for the victorious U.S. players and captain at Quail Hollow.
Three games into a comeback from an Achilles tear, Shepard suffered a non-contact injury on the final Giants snap on Monday.
After the Buccaneers failed to score on a two-point conversion at the end of Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers said he spotted something on the Jumbotron that he passed along to Green Bay coaches before the play. Rodgers didn’t divulge what he saw beyond that it was something “they probably shouldn’t show.” [more]
The “idyllic retreat” was also the filming location for the E Television series “The Bradshaw Bunch.”
The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback explained the specific reason for his frustration, which was caught on camera short before the halftime break.
The NFL is a hot mess. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 5 highlighted by Arkansas at Alabama, Michigan at Iowa, and NC State at Clemson
This is a weather phenomenon that Chiefs fans are not used to keeping an eye on. But the NFL and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are busy considering potential alternate plans for the game.
Former NFC North and Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams is not happy with his new team's 0-3 start.
Richemont, the multi-billion dollar Swiss luxury-goods maker, has become golf's first major sponsor to demand that the PGA and DP World Tours stage talks with Saudi-funded LIV Golf to end the professional male game's civil war.
The one thing we can say with some certainty is that the Celtics are shell-shocked, and the person most responsible for building the trust that led them to the 2022 NBA Finals has broken it.
Tiger Woods wasn’t on hand at Quail Hollow this past week because he had more important matters to tend to this weekend: caddying for his son.
Wesley Bryan was competing in Monday qualifying for the Sanderson Farms Championship.