Dominik Kahun with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks

Reuters

Novak Djokovic's "unbelievable" performance to win his ninth Australian Open final was a statement to the young guns looking to break the stranglehold of the "Big Three" on Grand Slam titles, according to seven-times major winner Mats Wilander. Arguments over which of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal or Djokovic are the greatest men's champion of all time might rage long after they hang up their rackets, but at Melbourne Park's Rod Laver Arena the Serbian is in a class of his own.