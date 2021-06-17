Dominick Wood-Anderson signs with Seahawks

A former University of Tennessee football player will get another chance to make an NFL roster for the 2021 season.

VFL Dominick Wood-Anderson was signed Wednesday by the Seattle Seahawks.

Wood-Anderson, a tight end, was signed by Seattle in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He was, however, placed on waivers prior to training camp so the Seahawks could comply with the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

The 6-foot-4, 247-pound tight end played his junior and senior seasons for the Volunteers after transferring from Arizona Western Community College.

While on Rocky Top, he appeared in 24 games, making 17 starts for Tennessee.

He recorded 38 receptions, 408 receiving yards and three touchdowns for Tennessee.