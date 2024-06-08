Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby prediction, pick, start time, odds for UFC on ESPN 57

Dominick Reyes and Dustin Jacoby meet Saturday in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 57 from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Check out this quick breakdown of the matchup from MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom.

Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby UFC on ESPN 57 preview

Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) entered his title shot against Jon Jones in 2020 as an undefeated fighter at 12-0. After coming up short on the scorecards, he has failed to record a victory since, as he enters the UFC on ESPN 57 co-main on a four-fight skid that includes three straight stoppages. … Jacoby (19-8-1 MMA, 7-5-1 UFC) has struggled to gain traction as of late, going 1-3 in his last four. His last victory came in a first-round stoppage against Kennedy Nzechukwu last August, followed by a setback against Alonzo Menifield in December.

Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby UFC on ESPN 57 expert pick, prediction

The co-main event in Kentucky features a light heavyweight showdown between Reyes and Jacoby.

Despite arguably beating the great Jon Jones three rounds to one back at UFC 247, Reyes’ career took a dramatic downswing in the subsequent years, dropping three consecutive fights due to stoppages from strikes.

Now, almost a year and a half since his last defeat, Reyes will attempt to stop the bleeding of a four-fight skid when he steps into the octagon with “The Hanyan” this Saturday.

Jacoby is the more active fighter, coming from a solid camp in Factory-X Muay Thai. That said, Jacoby’s durability has also cost him in past performances due to his propensity to find himself in close fights.

Couple that with the fact that Jacoby has a .500 record against southpaws (currently standing at 2-4 opposite UFC-level lefties), and I have a sneaky suspicion that Reyes can get back on track by reminding Jacoby that left hands are his common culprit.

Although an early knockout on either side wouldn’t shock me, I’ll take a flier on the underdog Reyes to land the more impactful offense en route to a narrow decision win.

Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby UFC on ESPN 57 odds

The oddsmakers and the public are favoring the more active man, listing Jacoby as a -230 favorite and Reyes as a +176 underdog, via FanDuel.

Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby UFC on ESPN 57 start time, how to watch

As the co-main event, Reyes and Jacoby are expected to make their walks to the octagon at approximately 10:05 p.m. ET. The fight broadcasts live on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie