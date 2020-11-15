Dominic Thiem takes revenge on Stefanos Tsitsipas but finals without fans is a body without a soul

Austria's Dominic Thiem reatcs as he plays Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in their men's singles round-robin match on day one of the ATP World Tour Finals - GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

The Zombie Finals began on Sunday at the O2 Arena. Over the coming week, players and officials will go through the usual motions. But with no one there to watch, it is a husk of a tournament: a body without a soul.

Nobody could question the quality of tennis during the afternoon, as Dominic Thiem took revenge on Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of last year’s final. Thiem was majestic at times, striking 37 clean winners in his 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 victory. What a shame that his brilliance was wasted on an empty hall.

Normally, there would be almost 17,000 fans crammed into this plushest of tennis venues. The Swiss usually come over in numbers, with red-and-white crosses daubed on their cheeks and cowbells at the ready. Two years ago, they booed Alexander Zverev for briefly halting play in the middle of a feisty clash with their hero Roger Federer.

Now, by contrast, a headcount revealed between 70 and 80 bodies scattered around the court. Bigwigs from the tournament office, mainly, or coaches and fitness trainers. The dominant sound was not the pock-pack-pock of ball on strings, nor the odd smattering of polite applause, but the hum of the air-conditioning.

Afterwards, Thiem described the peculiar atmosphere of these indoor events – which feel even more enervating than the outdoor ones. “If you have a huge win like today and you get the atmosphere from 17,000 people, it brings so much positive energy,” he said. “All of this is missing.

“All the time you are having to push yourself, to give yourself energy,” Thiem added. “That's exhausting. And as well, if you have a long day and then you go in a great city like London or like New York, the city as well gives you nice energy, nice restaurants, hanging out with the people you love. All of this is gone right now.”

In biosecurity terms, these ATP Finals have been organised with great precision. But the rules have surreal consequences – especially in the players’ journey from the InterContinental O2 Hotel to the arena itself. It is unexpectedly complex, when you consider that the two buildings stand only 250 metres apart.

“We have to be driven here,” said Thiem. “The whole first or second floor [of the hotel] is for us players, so we cannot come into contact with people who are not related to tennis. That makes it a very safe environment. But it's pretty rough because during the whole day we get maybe two, three minutes of fresh air and no sun at all.”

We should emphasise that Thiem was not whingeing – even if there was a funereal tone to the matching all-black outfits that both he and Tsitsipas were sporting. He emphasised more than once that the players are “privileged” to be here in the first place. He was just giving us an honest account of what is a bitterly empty experience.

Some sports have fared better than others behind closed doors. Cricket – with its cerebral strategies and varied tactics – has arguably come off best, while golf continues on its serene way, barely missing the usual roars from the galleries.

Tennis, though, has suffered. Perhaps not as much as tribal contact sports such as football and rugby. But still surely enough to worry the All England Club as they weight up the three possible scenarios for next year’s Wimbledon: full houses as normal, reduced capacity, or behind closed doors.

In some ways, the ghostly feeling at the O2 may be even more painful for the doubles pairings. Before long, Thiem will return to being lionised by thousands. But doubles specialists are used to being banished to the outside courts – the filler in the tennis mix. The ATP Finals represent their one annual shot at the big stage, playing in front of capacity crowds, and that thrill has been denied them this year.

“It does feel a little bit dead,” said Joe Salisbury, the only Briton to qualify, who won his opening match alongside his American partner Rajeev Ram. “I think that’s mainly because it’s such a big venue and such a big space. But we’re kind of getting used to it now.”