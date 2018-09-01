Dominic Thiem delights young fan by giving him smashed racket after losing cool in US Open victory

Dominic Thiem vents his frustration during his third round win - AP

Ninth seed Dominic Thiem fought back to defeat American Taylor Fritz 3-6 6-3 7-6(5) 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Friday.

The Austrian fired 18 aces and broke Fritz five times to set up a meeting with either 2017 U.S. Open finalist Kevin Anderson or Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov on Sunday.

"I've always lost in the fourth round so I think it's time I get to the quarters," Thiem said in an on-court interview after making it through to the last 16 for the fourth time.

The French Open finalist had to battle his emotions as well as the 20-year-old Fritz on an overcast day at Flushing Meadows.

Trailing 2-0 in the third set, frustration boiled over for Thiem and he destroyed his racket on the hardcourt of the Grandstand.

Thiem tosses his racket into the crowd Credit: AP

"A lot of bad things were going through my mind as everyone could see," an embarrassed Thiem said, having delighted a young fan by handing him the smashed up racket before returning to the court. "I'm very sorry for that."

The pleased young fan with his new piece of memorabilia Credit: Getty images

Credit: Getty images

Thiem regrouped and took control of the match when Fritz sent a forehand long on set point in the third-set tiebreaker.

When Thiem was about to serve for the match at 5-3 up in the fourth set, rain halted proceedings for about 20 minutes.

Upon resumption, Thiem handed Fritz a lifeline as he produced three double faults to surrender his serve.

But the American's hopes of forcing a fifth set were shortlived as Thiem broke back to seal the match when Fritz sent a backhand long on match point.