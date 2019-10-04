Dominic Solanke: 'People might think I was impatient but I was just a young boy who wanted to play football'

Dominic Solanke knows he needs a goal for Bournemouth after forcing his way into the first team - Christopher Pledger

“I remember that comment,” Dominic Solanke says, smiling. We are at Bournemouth’s training ground and the striker is considering his career so far: from youth team sensation at Chelsea, through to Under-20 World Cup winner with England, to trying to dislodge Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané or Roberto Firmino in Liverpool’s front three to joining the south-coast club for £19 million last January.

And then there was Jose Mourinho’s remark when he declared that 'The Special One' would not be so special and would “blame” himself if Solanke did not just make it at Chelsea but with England as well.

“I definitely wanted to break through but it got to a point where I just wanted to try and play,” Solanke, who made only one substitute’s appearance for Chelsea, admits. “People might think I was impatient but I was just a young boy who wanted to play football.”

At Chelsea it had felt like only a matter of time before Solanke made it but, following another change of manager, with Mourinho fired and Antonio Conte taking over, his contract running down and a stand-off over a new deal, he decided to leave. He took up an offer to go to Anfield in 2017 in a high-profile transfer which attracted increased scrutiny over his ability to fulfil his potential. Criticism came.

“Getting attention quite young can be a good and bad thing but it’s just a part of football that everyone has to deal with. Everyone has opinions and you’ve just got to stay mentally strong,” Solanke, only just turned 22, says. “The good thing? It’s good that you are getting talked about for a reason, having a good start early in your career. But the negative thing is that if things are not going so well – you know how social media is, for example. There will always be negative things said but it makes it even more important then to keep focused.”

That is easier said than done. Solanke does not avoid social media but he has learnt how to process it having witnessed how “everyone has an opinion” in the past few years. “If I see a negative comment I just try to ignore it,” he says. “It’s true that it’s hard not to take it to heart a little bit but I am in a good position and you need to think about the positives. Comments do not last forever.”

Solanke left Chelsea and Liverpool for the same reason - his determination to play matches Credit: Christopher Pledger for The Telegraph

Solanke went from trying to shift Diego Costa and Didier Drogba to attempting to force his way into Jürgen Klopp’s forward line. Twenty-seven appearances in his first season sounded good but there was only one goal and it was stop-start. And in the second season, with Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge back from loan spells to add to the competition, it stopped.

“When you are at a big club it is always going to be hit-or-miss,” Solanke says. “If you take your chance when you get in - but it was tough to get into that front-three and you can see what they are achieving. Again I just wanted to start playing. I was seeing other people playing [at other clubs] who I knew and had come through with and I just felt I had to play.

"Everyone has different paths. Football is risk and reward. If you back yourself then hopefully you can go anywhere and do what you need to do. When Bournemouth called it was something that I really thought about and all the factors pointed to coming here and progressing in my career.”

Before joining Liverpool Solanke had won the Under-20 World Cup with England in South Korea. He did not just win, he was named ‘Golden Ball’ – the player of the tournament – in a team that included Ademola Lookman, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Fikayo Tomori and was captained by Lewis Cook, now a Bournemouth team-mate.

“It was just crazy, really,” Solanke says. “It was something that not many people have done. Throughout that whole season I didn’t play at all [at Chelsea] so I was just trying to keep fit for that tournament. I was in contact with the England manager at the time [Paul Simpson] and it was my main goal through the season, it was what I was preparing for and I wanted to go there and show everyone what I can do. I was aiming to be top-scorer but I managed to get the Golden Ball which is even better.

“It was a squad that had grown up together, came through the youth teams and we are all good friends. That helped us as we all clicked and it showed throughout the tournament. It was a bright group and I think everyone will do well in their careers.”

Solanke tries to battle round Southampton's Cedric Credit: Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Solanke has noticed the recent shift in football with, finally, more young players being given their chance - and backed. Not least, at last, at Chelsea where he is pleased for Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Tomori who have all also now made it into the England senior squad. “What’s happened you could never have predicted it, really,” Solanke says. “It’s fantastic for those boys. They managed to get their chance now and they have taken it. It’s a good thing because the club needed something like that to happen. The talent that comes through the ranks at Chelsea is amazing and now the world can see that.

“People have started to notice that if someone gets a run in a team and is in form they can just build on that and it flows from there. They can get confidence, they are into their stride and it just carries on. Sometimes if you stop their development then mentally it’s hard and you have to start finding another way, another path with your career.”

Solanke is doing that. He has started Bournemouth’s last four matches – with the club up to eighth - and is expected to feature in Sunday’s Premier League fixture at Arsenal. “In the last two years I’ve not really had that rhythm and it’s been quite difficult to find my feet when I’ve been coming on every couple of games and not really had a proper run-out. So it’s nice to have that now so I can build on it,” Solanke says.

Solanke scores for Liverpool against Brighton at Anfield in May 2018 Credit: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“This was a big move for me. Over the past few years they’ve really been pushing and with the manager they have got and the young squad you can see what they are trying to do. Eddie Howe is a fantastic manager. I saw that before and obviously now I am working with him it’s even more obvious that he’s the right guy to push me on in my career. He is always looking to improve, help the team, work with you individually as well, going into detail ... He talks to me after training about specific things.

“And Bournemouth is the right team, also. Over the last few years I think everyone can see if you are playing for or against Bournemouth there is so much pace and talent. Sometimes it’s quite frightening.”

Solanke is playing up-front with Callum Wilson, with Josh King moved to the left-wing. He knows he needs a goal after 18 appearances and having overcome the injury he came with. “It’s very important,” he says. “Once I get that one then hopefully they will start flowing in.”

The focus is “fully” on Bournemouth but he already has one England senior cap – earned in a friendly against Brazil in November 2017 – and although he remains eligible to play for Nigeria he wants to break into Gareth Southgate’s squad in time for Euro 2020.

“It [Nigeria] is still an option but I want to focus on club football at the moment and make sure I am doing my stuff in the Premier League and hopefully the international stuff will take care of itself,” Solanke says.

“Since Gareth took over there has been that window for a lot of us who knew him before he took the senior job. You can see that he likes to bring the young boys in and a lot of them have done well and stayed with them. But it starts with your club. I want to establish myself with Bournemouth, help the team, bring something extra and play well. But it [the Euros] is a target. It would be crazy if I didn’t aim for that.”