Dominic Smith's sacrifice fly

Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon story ended in an unfortunate way as she retired from her fourth-round match with Alja Tomljanovic after 75 minutes’ play. The end arrived abruptly and unexpectedly, following a medical time-out in the second set which was brought on by breathing difficulties. The immediate cause of the issue was not clear, although Raducanu seemed to be struggling physically and mentally with this intense battle. She called the trainer to the court while trailing Tomljanovic by a 6-4,