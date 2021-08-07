Dominic Smith's RBI single
Dominic Smith lines a single into right field to bring home a run as the Mets tie the game at 1-1
Gable Steveson, named after US wrestling legend Dan Gable, upsets Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili to win his first Olympic gold medal.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to questions from readers. Here's the latest...
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Kris Bryant is off to a good start in orange and black and seems to be loving his new home. Duane Kuiper hopes this all leads to him being a Giant for years to come.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Damian Lillard was asked what he thought of Portland's first week in NBA free agency, and his answer was fascinating. By Adam Hermann
Red Sox chief baseball officer apparently thinks very highly of trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber.
The foursome finished second behind Jamaica, which recorded the third-fastest time in history.
Named after a wrestling legend, Steveson did his namesake proud with a thrilling win over a three-time world champion.
Katy Marchant’s hopes of winning gold in the keirin were ended when she was wiped out in a spectacular crash in Thursday's quarter-finals, which resulted in her Dutch rival being hospitalised.
Manager Alex Cora was not in a happy mood after the Red Sox' latest loss, and he has plenty of reasons to be upset with a team that's underachieved since the All-Star break.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear -- his "rights" are more important than doing everything possible to fight COVID.
Team USA can make a lot of cash from their gold medals.
Team USA's men's basketball team is looking to win gold again at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. Here's the team's roster, tournament format and schedule.
The Athletics will not have Ramon Laureano until 2022.
In the final hours before last Friday’s trade deadline, the Yankees nearly had three separate deals to send Luke Voit elsewhere.
Paris Saint-Germain are to offer Lionel Messi a two-year contract in what could be the most sensational transfer deal in history.
Her performance in the Tokyo 2020 games had propelled her to new heights of popularity.
Golden State just might be done when it comes to free-agent acquisitions.