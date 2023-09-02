How Dominic Reed kept Centennial football unbeaten after coach said, 'I need you to win this game'

THOMPSON'S STATION — At some point early in the second half, with Centennial football coach Jamaal Stewart's offense trying to erase a bleak start, he turned to senior Dominic Reed.

"Coach said, 'I need you to win this game for me,'" Reed said. “Whatever my coach says I’ll do my best to do it.”

And he did.

Reed bulldozed his way to 141 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime of Centennial's 29-23 win Friday at Independence.

Taking mostly direct snaps on offense, he also played every snap on defense and forced a fumble.

“I just said, if we’re going to go up or down, it’s going to be with him,” Stewart said. “It’s a testament to his dedication. All he cares about is Centennial. He said, ‘Coach, I’m a little tired but I’m here for you.’ He told me to give him the ball and he’d take care of us.”

The Cougars (3-0) rallied from a 16-2 halftime deficit and outscored the Eagles 27-7 the rest of the way. Centennial had beaten Independence (1-2) just twice in the previous 10 years.

Reed shouldered the load with running back Taner Lee sidelined with an injury and already has 11 touchdowns on 31 carries through Centennial's first three games after rushing for 166 yards and two touchdowns all last season.

“We’ve been friends since we were with the Franklin Cowboys and ... every time he touches the ball he just finds a way,” said junior receiver Kani Johnson, who caught a 61-yard TD pass from Elisha Nieves during the comeback.

Independence's Luke McNeilly returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown in the first half and threw an 8-yard TD to Brayden Needham on fourth down with 1:49 left to force overtime. But he was intercepted by Cody Williamson in the first possession of overtime.

Stewart, who guided East Nashville to back-to-back Class 3A state championship games before taking over at Centennial in the offseason, made the right calls to continue a hot start at his new school.

“Coach ‘Mal, he reacts quick,” Reed said. “He can see something just like ‘that’ and make up a play that will work in seconds. That trait in a coach really helps a team in crunch time, especially.”

Every now and then, Centennial principal Kevin Dyson, the former Tennessee Titan whose role in The Music City Miracle is well known, will talk football schemes with Stewart.

But it’s not often.

“He has great instincts about him, that’s one thing I like. He has great instincts about the flow of the game and recognizes what players he has and how to utilize their strengths,” Dyson said. “I leave that stuff up to him. I always tell people, if I have to be involved I’ve got the wrong person, and I definitely feel like I’ve got the right person.”

