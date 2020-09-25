Dominic Iorfa: Watford interested in transfer for Sheffield Wednesday defender

Watford are interested in Sheffield Wednesday centre-half Dominic Iorfa as Vladimir Ivic looks to strengthen his squad in a push to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The recently-relegated Championship club are in the market to bolster their options at centre-half, though a move may depend upon outgoings at Vicarage Road.

Iorfa is also understood to have been the subject of any enquiry from a Premier League club and other Championship side have registered interest.

The 25-year-old was named Wednesday's Player of the Year last season and featured against Watford in a 0-0 draw at Hillsborough on Saturday.

"We are looking for [players in] some positions to help us and add quality," Ivic said at his pre-match press conference, ahead of a local derby against Luton Town.

"But until the players come, we need to work with what we have. All of us will give our maximum day by day for the club."