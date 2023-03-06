Dominic Funke talks Saturday trip to Rutgers football: ‘The team’s culture really stood out’

One of several recruits on campus for a Saturday visit, Dominic Funke walked away from his time spent with the Rutgers football program holding what he says is a better and deeper understanding of the coaching staff as well as the school.

A defensive end from St. Sebastian’s (Needham, MA), Funke is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect who was offered by Pittsburgh on Sunday. He held previous offers from Boston College, Rutgers and Temple. Funke was offered by Rutgers in early January.

Saturday’s visit was a good one for the class of 2026 defensive end, who was an FBU Freshman All-American. He got a tour of the Hale Center, the football program’s facility, as well as the greater Rutgers campus.

“The visit on Saturday went very well. The team’s culture really stood out to me,” Funke told Rutgers Wire. “It seems to be a team that highly values hard work and has a family-like connection. I liked the mottos ‘FTC’ and ‘CHOP’. I also thought the football facilities as well as the campus were really nice and I enjoyed touring them.”

Also part of the day for Funke was time spent with Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano as well as defensive line coach Marquise Watson.

“I had an amazing conversation with coach Schiano. He’s a great coach and I love his philosophy. I also got to talk with coach Watson and I really enjoyed that conversation. He gave me some feedback on my film and told me how Rutgers runs their defense. It was also great to catch up with coach Noonan again too.”

There may not be too many visits this spring for Funke given what is a busy schedule.

“I’ve got lacrosse starting up this week, but I’ll be getting in the weight room and training for next season too.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire