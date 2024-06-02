Dominic Fletcher keeps White Sox in game, robs Brewers' William Contreras of home run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox entered the seventh inning at American Family Field down one run to the Milwaukee Brewers, and Dominic Fletcher made sure it stayed that way.

With two runners on base in the seventh inning and two outs, William Contreras absolutely crushed the ball to center field, but Fletcher robbed him of a home run.

Check out the play.

