I'm not a liar, Matt Hancock tells Covid Inquiry

Matt Hancock, giving evidence at the Covid Inquiry, said there was a ‘toxic culture’ at the centre of government - PA

Matt Hancock denied being a liar as he accused Dominic Cummings of creating a “culture of fear” in Downing Street while the Covid pandemic engulfed Britain.

The former health secretary told the Covid Inquiry there was no evidence to support what he described as “false accusations” by several former colleagues that he lied, overpromised and wanted to decide “who should live and who should die”.

Instead, he tried to deflect any blame on to Mr Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser, and others, saying a “toxic culture” at the centre of government got in the way of the pandemic response.

Even as Mr Hancock was speaking, Mr Cummings was using social media to accuse him of “flat out lying” in the witness box.

Hugo Keith KC, counsel to the inquiry, said that “out of fairness to” Mr Hancock he had to ask him how “to a significant extent, important government advisers and officials have concluded that the secretary of state for health in the maw of a public health crisis, the maw of the beast, was a liar?”

Mr Hancock replied: “Well, I was not. You will note that there is no evidence from anybody who I worked with in the department or the health system who supported that – those false allegations, and indeed where there have been specifics attached to any of those allegations, I have gone through them and I’d be very happy to answer questions on any of them.

“And then on a couple of occasions there were general sweeping allegations which had no evidence whatsoever.”

He said that: “In one case the witness said ‘I haven’t got this in black and white’ – well, of course not, because it wasn’t true.”

Dominic Cummings was blamed by Matt Hancock for the negative atmosphere in Number 10 - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

While his department was getting on with hard work, he said there was “a toxic culture that we had to work with, which seemed to want to find people to blame rather than spend all of their effort solving the problems”.

Later in his evidence, he made it clear that he blamed Mr Cummings directly for the negative atmosphere in Number 10.

He said: “It was unpleasant for a whole load of my staff who were subjected to his sort of abuse from the chief adviser [Mr Cummings]... there was a culture of fear inculcated by this particular individual.”

He accused Mr Cummings of a “power grab” because “the chief adviser said decisions don’t need to go to the prime minister. Now that is inappropriate in a democracy”.

Mr Hancock portrayed himself as a lone voice in Cabinet trying to persuade Mr Johnson and others to take the threat more seriously in early 2020, only to be told “the world has gone mad”.

Mr Keith read Mr Hancock a series of extracts from the diaries of Sir Patrick Vallance, the former chief scientific adviser, in which Sir Patrick described “massive operational mess” within Mr Hancock’s department; that the department had “done nothing” and that there was a “clear lack of grip” from him.

Mr Hancock replied: “The culture of the Cabinet Office is to be sceptical of the operation of departments, partly to hold them to account, and I think that’s the toxic culture that you see at the centre of government,” which he said was “unhelpful”.

He said he tried to lead a positive culture within his department and with the NHS and other health organisations, but there was “an unhealthy toxic culture at the centre, where anything that went wrong was seen as almost intentional failure”.

Mr Hancock was reminded of the evidence of Helen MacNamara, the former deputy cabinet secretary, who accused him of “nuclear levels” of overconfidence.

He said he could understand why some people might have thought that, but explained that he was “trying to wake up Whitehall to this threat” and felt it was his responsibility to try to drive the pandemic response forward more quickly.

In private meetings with Prof Sir Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer, and others, he had “enormous doubts” about what to do and was self-critical about his own performance.

Matt Hancock with Prof Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer - Eddie Mulholland

Mr Hancock was challenged by Mr Keith about a claim that he told Mr Johnson on March 13 2020 that he needed to put the country into lockdown.

The former health secretary said he had spoken to Mr Johnson on the phone, but Mr Keith pointed out that there was no documentary evidence in the inquiry’s possession or in Mr Hancock’s Pandemic Diaries book that the call ever took place.

As he was speaking, Mr Cummings posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Hancock flat out lying to inquiry claiming he privately pushed for lockdown on 13th and 14th with PM…when evidence from all others & paper trail is that he was still pushing Plan A herd immunity 13th-15th.”

After a morning break in the hearing, Mr Hancock returned to the witness box and said he wanted to clarify the point about March 13, saying an email he sent that day called for the Government to make the case globally for a suppression strategy because of the international exposure to the UK.

Mr Keith said the inquiry was “well aware of that email” and WhatsApps where he attempted to corral support for a strategy of eradicating the virus, but asked Mr Hancock: “In that email on March 13, do you use the words immediate or lockdown?”

Mr Hancock replied: “I don’t have it in front of me”.