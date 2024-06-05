Dominguez joins RailRiders to continue rehab stint

MOOSIC — A Martian landed at PNC Field on Tuesday.

Jasson Dominguez, the New York Yankees’ No. 1 prospect with the extraterrestrial nickname, had his rehab assignment extended another 10 days and was reassigned from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He played for the RailRiders in their series-opening 4-2 loss to the Norfolk Tides.

“I’m making my progression and I’m here,” Dominguez said. “I feel great. I’m glad to be here with the guys and glad to be playing again.”

His teammates were excited to have him.

“He’s a great player, so to have him back and healthy and back in the mix is going to help us a lot, help the big leagues a lot,” Kevin Smith said. “We’re glad to get him back in the rotation and get used to having him around.”

He played center field and batted leadoff. He went 0 for 3 before being replaced after five innings by Greg Allen.

“He looked solid,” RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan said. “I know there wasn’t too many opportunities for him to show off his talent. He made the routine plays in center. His arm looked good, hitting the cutoff when he needed to and had something behind it. He had some solid at-bats, good swings. I look forward to him getting more at-bats, getting more and more comfortable and doing some special things.”

Batting leadoff, Dominguez came up in the bottom of the first inning and saw three pitches from Norfolk starter Brandon Young. He took a called strike on the first pitch, fouled off the second pitch and flied out to left fielder Hudson Haskin right at the foul line.

His last two at-bats — in the third and fifth innings — he swung at the first pitch both times and grounded out to first baseman Billy Cook.

In center field, he had four routine putouts.

“I feel really good,” Dominguez said. “In the outfield I made some plays. I feel good in the box. I’m seeing the ball well and am in my rhythm. Obviously, I have to do the progression. But right now I feel good. I feel like normal.”

Duncan said the plan for Dominguez here is to gradually build himself up to the point where he can play a full nine innings in the outfield. Tuesday was just the fourth time during his rehab stint that he has played the outfield. The first two were for three innings and the third was for six innings.

“Whatever the protocol is, we’re going to heed,” Duncan said. “Not go out there and play nine innings right out of the chute. No back-to-back days nine innings. Slowly build that up so that arm strength comes back, his arm is healthy and he’s feeling good. We don’t want to put him in any compromising positions, but get as many at-bats for him as possible so he can get better and better and potentially have an impact for the big-league squad.”

This is Dominguez’s second time playing with the RailRiders. He played nine games and batted .419 (13 for 31) with three doubles, one triple, six runs, six walks, three stolen bases and 10 RBIs. Then, he was called up by the Yankees on Sept. 1.

He broke in with a bang, hitting a two-run home run in his first plate appearance against Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. In eight games with the Yankees, he batted .258 (8 for 31) with one double, four home runs, six runs, two walks, one stolen base and seven RBIs.

Then, on Sept. 10, he was scratched from the lineup with elbow discomfort. The next day, he was placed on the injured list with a right UCL tear. He had Tommy John surgery Sept. 20.

During his first 14 rehab games starting May 14 — four with Single-A Tampa, 10 with Somerset — he batted .333 (17 for 51) with one double, four home runs, 10 runs and 10 RBIs. He really came alive in the last eight games at Somerset, going 12 for 30 with four home runs.

When his rehab stint is over, it remains to be seen what the Yankees will do with Dominguez. Given how well the team is playing, it could be tough for him to crack the outfield featuring Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo.

Remaining with the RailRiders could be a possibility.

“That’s something that I can’t control,” Dominguez said. “Whatever decision they make, I’m going to be good with it.”

Added Duncan: “In this position, you learn anytime you start thinking down the road, something crazy happens. Every single day you have a player of his caliber, it’s exciting. It’s fun for everybody — players, fans. It doesn’t matter if it’s a rehab assignment or it’s full time, this is a guy who plays with a lot of energy out there, he’s electric. His attitude is contagious and he’s an outstanding teammate.”

As for the game, Norfolk jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning off RailRiders starter Tanner Tully. Jackson Holliday, the Baltimore Orioles’ top prospect, hit the first pitch into the rightfield corner for a double. Infield singles by Heston Kjersted and Billy Cook brought home Holliday and Nick Maton added a two-out RBI single.

Smith got one of the runs back in the third inning with a one-out home run to left field.

“He (Young) is a good pitcher and tries to get ahead a lot. So, I tried to be really aggressive,” Smith said. “I got a good pitch and put a good swing on it.”

Norfolk, though, answered in the top of the fourth. Maton and Blake Hunt opened with consecutive singles. Maton advanced to third on a fly out and scored on a groundout by Haskin.

Again, the RailRiders closed to within one with a two-out rally in the bottom of the fourth. Carlos Narvaez walked, T.J. Rumfield doubled and Oscar Gonzalez had an RBI single.

But Hunt hit a two-out solo home run to the grassy area in left-center field in the sixth to provide the final margin and hand the RailRiders (34-24) their fourth straight defeat.

“We set up some innings, but couldn’t come through with a hit when it mattered,” Smith said. “That happens when you play good teams. Our pitchers did a good job of holding it close. We just didn’t come through offensively.”