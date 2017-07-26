Domingo Santana hits longest homer at Nats Park in Statcast history

In the park that Washington Nationals standouts Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and other sluggers call home, there have been some long home runs.

None in the Statcast era have gone as far as Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Domingo Santana’s first-inning solo bomb off Gio Gonzalez on Wednesday at Nationals Park.

That’s 476 feet worth of big fly for Santana, with the ball clearing the left-center bleachers and bouncing onto the concourse. Left fielder Adam Lind hardly even took a step.

Domingo Santana clears the bleachers at Nationals Park for the longest HR there (or by a Brewers player) in 3 seasons of @statcast. pic.twitter.com/r2eBSHdRz2 — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) July 26, 2017





It’s home run No. 17 for Santana. The blast ties for the sixth-longest in MLB this year, and the longest of any Brewer this season.