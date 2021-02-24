  • Oops!
Domingo Germán apologizes to Yankees after domestic-violence suspension

Chris Cwik
·2 min read
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since his domestic-violence suspension. Germán was suspended for 81 games in 2020 after allegedly slapping his girlfriend after a team charity event in 2019.

Germán read a prepared speech to begin the press conference. He apologized to the Steinbrenner family, manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman. Germán did not mention his girlfriend during the initial statement.

Germán also cleared up a cryptic Instagram post he made during the offseason. He said his "everything is over" message referred to his suspension being done. He also said he and his girlfriend were still together.

Domingo Germán spoke with teammates before addressing media

While Germán waited until Wednesday to speak publicly, some of his teammates have been asked about his return. Reliever Zack Britton delivered the strongest message of that group, saying he did not agree with what Germán allegedly did, and that domestic abuse doesn't have "any place in the game or off the field at all."

Germán said he spoke to Britton, and received good advice from him.

Germán also spoke with closer Aroldis Chapman, who was suspended for 30 games in 2016 following a domestic incident in which Chapman was accused of choking his girlfriend.

Luke Voit spoke about Germán on Wednesday, saying the team will support Germán, but that he is "on thin ice."

Following his reinstatement, Germán is not guaranteed a spot on the Yankees' 25-man roster. He's expected to compete for a role at the back of the rotation with Jordan Montgomery and Deivi Garcia. Germán put up a 4.03 ERA over 143 innings with the Yankees in 2019.

