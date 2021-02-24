Domingo Germán apologizes to Yankees after domestic-violence suspension

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since his domestic-violence suspension. Germán was suspended for 81 games in 2020 after allegedly slapping his girlfriend after a team charity event in 2019.

Germán read a prepared speech to begin the press conference. He apologized to the Steinbrenner family, manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman. Germán did not mention his girlfriend during the initial statement.

In Domingo German’s first comments to the media since his suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy, he apologized to the Steinbrenner family, the front office, his teammates and those who love him. Said he has made mistakes that’s he’s not proud of. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) February 24, 2021

Germán also cleared up a cryptic Instagram post he made during the offseason. He said his "everything is over" message referred to his suspension being done. He also said he and his girlfriend were still together.

Domingo Germán clarified that he and his girlfriend are currently together. https://t.co/RAYnCUmOOu — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) February 24, 2021

Domingo Germán spoke with teammates before addressing media

While Germán waited until Wednesday to speak publicly, some of his teammates have been asked about his return. Reliever Zack Britton delivered the strongest message of that group, saying he did not agree with what Germán allegedly did, and that domestic abuse doesn't have "any place in the game or off the field at all."

Zack Britton on Domingo Germán's return to the Yankees:



"Sometimes, you don't get to control who your teammates are. I don't agree with what he did, I don't think it has any place in the game or off the field at all." pic.twitter.com/BjysY4XnS6 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 18, 2021

Germán said he spoke to Britton, and received good advice from him.

Story continues

Domingo Germán on Zack Britton's comments last week:



"He has a right to do that. I understand where he was coming from. I had the opportunity to talk with him and he gave me really good advice as to how I can improve." — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) February 24, 2021

Germán also spoke with closer Aroldis Chapman, who was suspended for 30 games in 2016 following a domestic incident in which Chapman was accused of choking his girlfriend.

Luke Voit spoke about Germán on Wednesday, saying the team will support Germán, but that he is "on thin ice."

Luke Voit on Domingo German: "We have his back but he's skating on thin ice." #Yankees — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) February 24, 2021

Following his reinstatement, Germán is not guaranteed a spot on the Yankees' 25-man roster. He's expected to compete for a role at the back of the rotation with Jordan Montgomery and Deivi Garcia. Germán put up a 4.03 ERA over 143 innings with the Yankees in 2019.

More from Yahoo Sports: