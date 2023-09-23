Dominating night: Amarillo High snaps rivalry skid against Tascosa with impressive game

After three straight years of defeats, the Amarillo High football team finally returned to the win column against its arch rivals.

The Sandies offense scored five touchdowns against Tascosa in the first half, and the defense forced three turnovers in those same two periods. AHS dominated the Rebels 42-6 in one of the biggest rivalry games in the Panhandle.

Amarillo High (2-3, 1-0) received outstanding games from quarterback Will Flaming and sophomore tight end Oliver Parsons. Flaming had touchdowns passing, running and receiving while finishing 12-of-18 for 269 yards overall. Parsons caught three passes for 102 yards while also tossing a 35-yard touchdown pass to Flaming in the first half. Leo Butler and Zy Aokuso recovered fumbles, and Max McLemore snagged an interception to lead the defense.

Tascosa (1-4, 0-1) had five first downs compared to the three turnovers in the first half, and the defense was routinely burned by big passing plays from the Sandies.

This story will be updated with quotes, pictures, video and a box score later tonight.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo High School football team dominates Tascosa in rivalry game