Dominate the state? Penn State favored to land in-state 2024 CB

Dominate the state.

That’s been the ideology from James Franklin when it comes to recruiting. Keep as many of the local players in Pennsylvania as possible.

It’s an important ideology to have. It’s very difficult to create a flourishing pipeline if in-state players are going to other programs across the country.

2024 3-star cornerback Kenny Woseley recently narrowed his list down to four schools. On3 has Woselely rated as the tenth-best player in Pennsylvania and 49th best cornerback in the country. The Philadelphia prospect’s list includes Penn State, Nebraska, Michigan and Rutgers.

Cornerbacks in college football have never been more needed than they are now. With the transition to more passing attacks around the country, every program needs to have players that can defend the pass.

Associate head coach and cornerbacks coach, Terry Smith, has done a great job of developing talent that comes into the program. Since arriving at Penn State in 2014, four cornerbacks have been drafted by the NFL.

and then there were 4️⃣…. pic.twitter.com/NC7XY07UCa — kenny woseley II (@kwoseley35) February 24, 2023

With Joey Porter Jr. exiting and being a likely first-round draft pick, more prospects will see Penn State as a destination. Returning cornerback Kalen King is expected to also be a highly coveted draft pick whenever he decides to play at the next level.

On3’s recruiting predictor machine currently gives Penn State a 95.7% chance of landing Woseley.

This would be an important signing for the 2024 class which currently sits at three commitments.

There has been some concern from fans at the lack of commitments and overall talent in the 2024 class. At the moment, Michigan, Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan State are ranked above Penn State in the 247Sports team rankings.

After being ranked sixth overall in 2022, the recruiting level dipped in 2023 after finishing ranked 13th.

Landing in-state prospect Woseley would go a long way toward starting to build a solid class and ensuring the pipeline of talent continues to flow.

