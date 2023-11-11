How dominate is Penn State football and Michigan in 3rd quarters? Check out this stat

STATE COLLEGE — Even without Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines when the Wolverines battle Penn State football in Happy Valley, there will be a specific stretch of time Saturday that very well could prove the difference between victory or defeat.

Want to know who wins today in Beaver Stadium — consider the remarkable numbers and importance of the third quarter.

Domination seems an understatement.

Michigan and Penn State football have owned their opponents coming out of halftime like no other in college football during the 2023 season. The Wolverines have shut out their opponents by a combined 114-0 in third quarters this season; Penn State had shut out theirs by 97-0.

If anything, the stats not only illustrate both teams' overwhelming defensive talents (ranked in the Top 10 nationally in most categories) but also an impressive ability to adapt and tweak game plans coming out of halftime. The Lions, for example, blasted upset-minded Illinois and Northwestern on the road in the third quarter by a combined 24-0.

Nov 4, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Adisa Isaac (20) reacts after sacking Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) during the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Taking charge of the game today to start the second half could be a monumental task for either side. Michigan boasts the nation's No. 1 overall defense; Penn State is No. 2. Even more: Michigan also is first nationally in points allowed per game at just 6.7; PSU is third, giving up 12.

Both teams are among the least likely to give the ball away, too. Penn State came into the day tied for No. 1 nationally with just four turnovers. Michigan was tied for fifth with six.

But is another third-quarter shoutout likely again? Probably not. Both teams are too adept at scoring points, each averaging more than 40 per game.

Biggest PSU crowds: The top 6 Beaver Stadium crowds: Where will Penn State football vs. Michigan rank?

More carries for Kaytron? 'I don't want to let anybody down': Penn State's Kaytron Allen dishes out the hits at RB

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football vs. Michigan: Third-quarter domination in Big Ten