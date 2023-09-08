Here’s how dominant Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi were in Week 1

Wisconsin improved to 1-0 on the 2023 season with a 38-17 win over Buffalo last weekend.

No, the team didn’t do so on the arm of new quarterback Tanner Mordecai and the Phil Longo passing attack. It did so on the backs of its two star running backs, Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi.

The duo combined for 30 carries, 298 yards and four touchdowns. The performance was dominant enough that both currently lead the Big Ten in rushing yards after Week 1.

PFF put into further context how dominant the Badger duo was last Saturday. The service listed Mellusi as its highest-graded Big Ten running back from Week 1 with a grade of 81.8, while it also noted Allen led the conference with nine missed tackles forced.

The backfield duo figures to play an integral role in Wisconsin’s season, and whether the Badgers can return to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship. If the two can keep up Saturday’s effort, paired with more stellar play from the offensive line, we could see the best statistical season from a running back duo in Wisconsin history.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire