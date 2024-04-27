Dominant third quarter propels Magic to huge Game 4 win

In a pivotal Game 4 showdown Saturday afternoon at the Kia Center, the Orlando Magic hammered the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-89 to even their series 2-2.

Down 60-51 at halftime, the Magic outscored the Cavaliers 61-29 in the second half and 37-10 in the third quarter.

The @OrlandoMagic held Cleveland to 29 points during the 2nd half of today’s win, tying a franchise playoff record for fewest points allowed in a 2nd half.



Orlando also allowed 29 on May 25, 1996 vs. Chicago.#EverybodyIn #NBAPlayoffs — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) April 27, 2024

Magic star Franz Wagner erupted for 34 points and 13 rebounds in the win. That follows Paolo Banchero’s 31-point performance in Game 3.

.@OrlandoMagic forward @franzboogie has 32 points today in Game 4 after @Pp_doesit had 31 in Game 3.



The last time Orlando had different players with consecutive 30-point games was May 19-21, 1996 vs. Chicago (Hardaway 38, O’Neal 36).#EverybodyIn #NBAPlayoffs — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) April 27, 2024

Game 5 in Cleveland is set for Tuesday, April 30. Game 6 is back at the Kia Center on Friday, May 3.

