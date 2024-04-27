Advertisement

Dominant third quarter propels Magic to huge Game 4 win

Alex Walker
·1 min read
In a pivotal Game 4 showdown Saturday afternoon at the Kia Center, the Orlando Magic hammered the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-89 to even their series 2-2.

Down 60-51 at halftime, the Magic outscored the Cavaliers 61-29 in the second half and 37-10 in the third quarter.

Magic star Franz Wagner erupted for 34 points and 13 rebounds in the win. That follows Paolo Banchero’s 31-point performance in Game 3.

Game 5 in Cleveland is set for Tuesday, April 30. Game 6 is back at the Kia Center on Friday, May 3.

