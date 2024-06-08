Dominant Price beats Cross to win in Copenhagen

Gerwyn Price turned the tables on Rob Cross after losing to the Englishman in New York last weekend [Getty Images]

Gerwyn Price beat Rob Cross to win the Nordic Darts Masters in Copenhagen on Saturday.

Welshman Price raced into a 4-0 lead in the final and went into the first break 5-1 up.

Cross pulled back to 5-4 but Price was too strong and claimed the victory 8-5.

Price, 39, was beaten in the final last year by Peter Wright and lost the final of the US Darts Masters in New York to Cross last weekend.

There was no Luke Littler or Michael van Gerwen in Denmark, with both opting not to play.

“I wanted to win a trophy to give me a boost of confidence,” Price said. “I’m thankful to get over the winning line.

“You need a little bit of luck. Another trophy in the bank and I’ll push on from here.

“I know I’ve been playing well the last few months I’ve just not been getting results. I’m ready for the big tournaments, there’s a big end to the year coming up.”

Cross added: “He deserved that. For me it wasn’t meant to be. The darts aren’t bad.”

Cross had beaten world number one Luke Humphries in the semi-final while Price overcame Michael Smith.